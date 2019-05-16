Traffic police catch them young

Yathnika Neeli and Aakanksha Madhavaram By

Express News Service

Two hundred young girls and boys from schools around the city signed up for a summer camp designed by Hyderabad Traffic Police along with Honda Motorcycle. While the 10-day summer camp is all about road safety, the two organisations came together to make it as enjoyable to the young ones as possible.

The 10-day Road Safety Summer Camp for children at the Traffic Training Park, Goshamahal, was inaugurated on Wednesday by the Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar, IPS. Anil Kumar, IPS, ACP (Traffic) and Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India were also present.

The camp aims to make children the safety ambassadors of their families. “In these 10 days, we are going to conduct activities to teach basics in road safety awareness like how to cross a road, the importance of helmets and seat belts” said Nagaraj.

About 200, eleven to fifteen-year-olds have registered, who will be trained under the guidance of specially trained road safety instructors. They will be educated on the do’s and don’ts while commuting in a school bus, how to ride a cycle safely, or as a pillion on a two-wheeler.

To make it more fun to the kids, activities like dancing, singing, martial arts and drawing competitions will be conducted. The organisers have also imported CRF50 motorcycles training the children.

The children who came for the camp were excited to take the driver’s seat and said they would go back home to monitor how their parents and elders ride on the roads.