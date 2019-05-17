Andhra man arrested in Hyderabad for impersonating as NIA official, faking credentials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As recently as in January this year, he was arrested in the city for impersonating as an assistant commandant working with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and entering the premises of College of Defence Management in Sainikpuri. But, going to jail did not act as a deterrent for K Guru Vinod Kumar Reddy from donning the uniform again posing as an NIA official.

Following a fresh complaint, the 25-year-old unemployed youth from AP, was arrested by the Hyderabad

Task Force police. A resident of Golconda crossroads in the city, he is a native of Prakasm district in Andhra Pradesh.

A dummy pistol, a fake ID cards, fake rubber stamps of NIA, and mobile phones were seized from Reddy, police said.

Son of an ex-Army personnel, Reddy was passionate about working in the police department from his school days and wanted to become an IPS officer but could not clear UPSC, SSC-CGL, APPSC (group-1), SI recruitment etc despite several attempts.

After having failed several time, Reddy made his parents and friends believe he had cleared the exams and selected as an IPS officer. He was arrested in this connection.

After release from the prison recently, he joined RC Reddy coaching centre as student to continue preparation for civil services.

Speaking to newsmen, police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said: “The accused used to call up many police stations and introduce himself as IPS officer and instructed the inspectors and SIs to do personal work.”