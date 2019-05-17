Bad working conditions, but not a single strike over past one year?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has witnessed several software firms issue retrenchments over the last few years. In various other industries, complaints were raised regarding unfair working conditions. Disputes were also filed in this regard. Interestingly, though conciliation meetings were held between employers and the employees, there have been no instances of strikes reported so far in the last one year.

There are 11,542 trade unions in State. They have not called for a single strike or lockout in the past year. The only series of strikes that were held in State were, more often than not, with regard to the Statehood movement in 2009.

As per the figures published by the labour department for the year 2018 and 2019, 670 disputes were raised. This could be by the employees or employers, but in most cases, it is the employees who raise disputes. 578 of those disputes were settled.

However, here are as many as 436 disputes pending as of March 2018. “If the issue is concerning employers or employees from the same industries, we try and facilitate a conciliation. If that does not happen, the complainant can go to the labour court,” said E Gangadhar, joint commissioner for labour.