Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad resident rescued from Malaysia, land in Tamil Nadu jail, now sent home

The 24-year-old Shamsher Ahmed had gone to Malaysia in search of employment in 2017 and was paid less than what was promised.

Published: 17th May 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A resident of Talab Katta in the city, who was rescued from Malaysia after the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs but landed straight in Tamil Nadu jail for possession of a duplicate VISA to Malaysia, has been released and sent back to Hyderabad. He started back to the city two days ago after spending two weeks in Tiruchirapalli jail.

24-year-old Shamsher Ahmed had gone to Malaysia in search of employment in 2017. He was approached by an agent and was offered a job in Kuala Lumpur to work as a packer with Beyonics Technology, for 2000 Malaysian Ringet. “He wanted to return as he was being paid only 1000 Ringets as opposed to 2000 Ringets,” said Amjed Ullah Khan of MBT, who had approached the MEA on behalf of Ahmed’s family. “However he was not allowed to return as his visit visa changed to an employment visa,” said Khan.

Ahmed’s father, Mohammed Chand wrote to the Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to take action. After much persuasion, he was sent back to India. However, once he landed in Tamil Nadu, he was arrested by authorities for travelling with a duplicate visa. It was later found that the agent had sent him to Malaysia with a duplicate visa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaysia Tamil Nadu jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp