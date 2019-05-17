Hyderabad resident rescued from Malaysia, land in Tamil Nadu jail, now sent home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A resident of Talab Katta in the city, who was rescued from Malaysia after the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs but landed straight in Tamil Nadu jail for possession of a duplicate VISA to Malaysia, has been released and sent back to Hyderabad. He started back to the city two days ago after spending two weeks in Tiruchirapalli jail.

24-year-old Shamsher Ahmed had gone to Malaysia in search of employment in 2017. He was approached by an agent and was offered a job in Kuala Lumpur to work as a packer with Beyonics Technology, for 2000 Malaysian Ringet. “He wanted to return as he was being paid only 1000 Ringets as opposed to 2000 Ringets,” said Amjed Ullah Khan of MBT, who had approached the MEA on behalf of Ahmed’s family. “However he was not allowed to return as his visit visa changed to an employment visa,” said Khan.

Ahmed’s father, Mohammed Chand wrote to the Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to take action. After much persuasion, he was sent back to India. However, once he landed in Tamil Nadu, he was arrested by authorities for travelling with a duplicate visa. It was later found that the agent had sent him to Malaysia with a duplicate visa.