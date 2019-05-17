Home Cities Hyderabad

Odisha woman tourist dies, heat stroke suspected

A day after a Russian national collapsed and died of a suspected heat stroke, a woman tourist from Odisha passed away in a similar manner on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after a Russian national collapsed and died of a suspected heat stroke, a woman tourist from Odisha passed away in a similar manner on Wednesday.  Madhumita and her husband Prashanth Kumar had come to the city on the same day and went for a tour of the Ramoji Film City.  

Police said Madhumita had biryani in the afternoon and another for dinner. After her dinner, she complained of nausea and collapsed on to the ground. Hotel staff rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Afzalgunj police have registered a case of suspicious death under section 175 of CrPC. 

Heatwave till Sunday

After Hyderabad recorded the season’s highest temperature on Wednesday, at a scorching 43.2 degree Celsius (3.2 degree Celsius above normal), the city recorded 41.7 degree Celsius on Thursday.
The IMD issued warning on Thursday that heatwave conditions will continue across most districts in the state till Sunday. There is no forecast of any thundershowers and the weather will continue to be dry.

