By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teenager who went missing about six years ago was traced by the CID, primarily based on the fact that he was interested in catering service as a profession.

Kallem Vijay (18), had left home in Sriramnagar colony in Zaheerabad in 2013 at the age of 13 and the case was transferred to CID in November 2017. A case was first registered in 2015 after his mother Kallem Yellamma lodged a complaint with Zaheerabad police. The boy was traced with help of Aadhaar details.