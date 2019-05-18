Monitoring cell helps solve hit-and-run cases

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Early in the morning of May 6, 67-year-old Mohammed Khan was found fatally injured on the side of a road in Mailardevpally. It looked like a routine hit-and-run case. Khan was on his way to a mosque to offer prayers early. Since it had happened so early in the morning, one could have easily thought an overspeeding vehicle is what claimed his life. 

But Cyberabad police, who tracked CCTV cameras in the locality, found out that it was, in fact, a murder; a murder that was made to look like a hit-and-run case. 

Two months ago, Cyberabad Traffic Police had formed a special team that will identify and investigate road accidents taking place within its jurisdiction, especially hit-and-run cases. 

Named the Road Traffic Accident (RTA) Monitoring Cell, this team has already managed to crack 12 hit-and-run cases, including the murder of Mohammed Khan. 

Officials in the RTA visit the accident spot and analyse footage obtained from CCTV cameras in the vicinity. At Mailardevpally as well, the footage had been obtained from a nearby school. Initially, the cops found the footage from this camera was not clear. Then they analysed footage from several other common and community cameras and ascertained that the vehicle had passed by the Faluknuma police station. This is what helped them cracked the case. 

