Security up ahead of  Mecca Masjid blasts anniversary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the 12th anniversary of Mecca Masjid blasts, special police teams have been formed and additional forces deployed in the Old City to prevent any untoward incidents.

It was on May 18 in 2007, a terror attack inside Mecca Masjid killed 16 people. Six others were killed when police opened fire to disperse the mob. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has formed special teams, each headed by senior police officers. Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner (Crimes), will be camping in Old City and will be in-charge of South Zone. DS Chauhan, Additional CP(Law and Order) will be overall in-charge and assist to the commissioner.

The East Zone police on Friday interacted with different groups of peoples and local elders in Amberpet over the land dispute of place of worship. During the meeting, the police explained about the case and asked the religious elders and local political leaders to co-operate.