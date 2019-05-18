Home Cities Hyderabad

Security up ahead of  Mecca Masjid blasts anniversary

In view of the 12th anniversary of Mecca Masjid blasts, special police teams have been formed and additional forces deployed in the Old City to prevent any untoward incidents.

Published: 18th May 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the 12th anniversary of Mecca Masjid blasts, special police teams have been formed and additional forces deployed in the Old City to prevent any untoward incidents.

It was on May 18 in 2007, a terror attack inside Mecca Masjid killed 16 people. Six others were killed when police opened fire to disperse the mob. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has formed special teams, each headed by senior police officers. Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner (Crimes), will be camping in Old City and will be in-charge of South Zone. DS Chauhan, Additional CP(Law and Order) will be overall in-charge and assist to the commissioner. 

The East Zone police on Friday interacted with different groups of peoples and local elders in Amberpet over the land dispute of place of worship. During the meeting, the police explained about the case and asked the religious elders and local political leaders to co-operate. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mecca Masjid blasts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp