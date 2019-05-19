Home Cities Hyderabad

Fateh Rahibar lies defeated, at the mercy of inconsiderate locals

The entire area has been encroached and parts of it have also been converted into a garbage dump.

Published: 19th May 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

The cannon that lies vandalised at Petla Burj near Golconda in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Fateh Rahibar, a cannon perched on Petla Burj, one of the bastions of Golconda Fort, today lies vandalised, covered with letters carved into its body by rude and inconsiderate tourists. 

Fateh Rahibar, which directly translates to “Guide to Victory”, was used by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after he conquered the Deccan. Historians say that Aurangzeb had brought several cannons from Delhi but he placed only Fateh Rahbar and the Azhdaha Paikar Gun at strategic locations. 

These two cannons have been the subject of monumental apathy. The entire area has been encroached and parts of it have also been converted into a garbage dump. Access to these canons is also difficult. Locals and visitors have now resorted to vandalising these cannons by inscribing their names into the metal. Parts of the cannon have been sawed off as well. Words such as ‘Aleem-Jahuria’ are carved into the 16.5 tonne gun. Historians said locals believe, falsely, that the cannons are made of a gold-based alloy and thus damage it. 

The Archeological Survey of India is responsible for maintaining the two cannons. However, the organisation has not been able to do anything of import here.  An ASI official said, “Whenever we go there, the locals force us to turn back. The area is under us only on paper. In reality, we don’t have any control over it.”

The official added that there is also confusion with regards to jurisdiction. “If revenue maps existed, we could have demarcated the areas under our control. We had informed local MLA Kauser Mohiuddin about it. He had promised to act on it, but nothing has been done so far,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fateh Rahibar Golconda Fort Guide to Victory Aurangzeb

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp