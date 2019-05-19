Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC’s standing panel polls on June 13

Published: 19th May 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building. (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated the process of electing new members to its Standing Committee. The annual exercise, scheduled for June 13, will see a total of 15 members elected to the panel from among 149 corporators.

According to a notification issued by GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore on Saturday, the corporators can file their nominations between May 25 to June 1. 

List of contesting candidates will be published after 3 pm on June 7.  The polling is scheduled to be held between 10 am and 3 pm on June 13 at GHMC head office and the results would be declared on the same day. 

