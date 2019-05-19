Home Cities Hyderabad

No Rajani this Bonalu, Moharrum?

Age-old traditions of a caparisoned elephant carrying Bonalu and participating in a Moharrum procession might be under jeopardy.

Published: 19th May 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Age-old traditions of a caparisoned elephant carrying Bonalu and participating in a Moharrum procession might be under jeopardy. Due to a recent High Court order, the famous elephant Rajani, housed in the city zoo, can no longer be made available for processions. 

The Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram (SAMMM) and Fatima Seva Dal Society, who organise the annual Bonalu and Moharrum (Bibi ka Alam) processions in Old City, however, have demanded the State government to provide the elephant Rajini as usual. SAMMM has requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to convene a meeting to solve the problem soon as Bonalu is only two months away. 
They have also claimed the State government did not provide necessary details to the High Court, which led to the court order. 

SAMMM president G Niranjan and FSDS general secretary Aliuddin Arif has requested the government to appeal in the High Court to clear the impediments so that the age-old traditions could go ahead without interruption. 

The Chief Principal Conservator of Forests had earlier asked Bonalu organisers to hire elephants from other States. “This is ridiculous. Why should we hire animals from elsewhere when we have our own’’, Niranjan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bonalu Elephant Rajani Moharrum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp