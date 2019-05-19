Home Cities Hyderabad

Theft at Shankar Mutt, cops pick up a suspect 

Based on information, the police have registered a theft case and picked up a Mutt’s employee for questioning.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nallakunta police on Saturday took custody of a suspect in connection with the theft of Rs 18 lakh worth gold ornaments from Shankar Mutt. Though the ornaments went missing a few days ago, the Mutt officials approached the police and lodged a complaint on Saturday.

According to police, Mutt’s manager Krishna Rao lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the gold ornaments, offered by some devotees a few days ago, are missing from the Mutt.

“They (Mutt officials) noticed that the gold ornaments were missing. Suspecting the role of some insiders, they have done internal inquiries. As all the staff members denied their involvement, the management approached the police seeking action,” police said. 

