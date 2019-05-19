Home Cities Hyderabad

TV9 cases: Look out circular issued against Ravi Prakash

The move comes after Ravi Prakash failed to appear before the investigators in connection with the cases filed against him by Alanda Media Group, the majority shareholder in ABCPL which operates TV9. 

Published: 19th May 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash. (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speeding up investigation into the cheating and forgery cases registered against K Ravi Prakash, former CEO of TV9, Cyberabad police had a look out circular (LOC) issued by the Bureau of Emigration against him on Saturday.

The move comes after Ravi Prakash failed to appear before the investigators in connection with the cases filed against him by Alanda Media Group, the majority shareholder in ABCPL which operates TV9. 
Tollywood actor Shivaji, another accused in the cases, released a video message stating that he did not appear for questioning due to health reasons and also alleged that Telangana government has been targeting him for the past two years. 

An LOC was issued against him as well. Based on technical evidence and other clues, police have come to a conclusion that Ravi Prakash and Shivaji are taking shelter in capital region of Amaravti in Andhra Pradesh.

“With no signs of them cooperating with the investigation, we are collecting additional evidence to establish the charges against them. Based on the evidence, the investigation will proceed,” an official involved in the investigation said.

Meanwhile, the cybercrime sleuths on Saturday conducted searches at the residence of a Khammam-based High Court advocate J Kanaka Raju alias JK Raju, for his alleged links with Ravi Prakash and for helping him in preparing the forged documents. 

Searches were made on Saturday and incriminating evidence including laptops and other electronic gadgets, which were allegedly used in preparing the forged documents, were seized from the advocate’s residence in Banjara Hills residence. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Prakash TV9 case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp