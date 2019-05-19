TV9 cases: Look out circular issued against Ravi Prakash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speeding up investigation into the cheating and forgery cases registered against K Ravi Prakash, former CEO of TV9, Cyberabad police had a look out circular (LOC) issued by the Bureau of Emigration against him on Saturday.

The move comes after Ravi Prakash failed to appear before the investigators in connection with the cases filed against him by Alanda Media Group, the majority shareholder in ABCPL which operates TV9.

Tollywood actor Shivaji, another accused in the cases, released a video message stating that he did not appear for questioning due to health reasons and also alleged that Telangana government has been targeting him for the past two years.

An LOC was issued against him as well. Based on technical evidence and other clues, police have come to a conclusion that Ravi Prakash and Shivaji are taking shelter in capital region of Amaravti in Andhra Pradesh.

“With no signs of them cooperating with the investigation, we are collecting additional evidence to establish the charges against them. Based on the evidence, the investigation will proceed,” an official involved in the investigation said.

Meanwhile, the cybercrime sleuths on Saturday conducted searches at the residence of a Khammam-based High Court advocate J Kanaka Raju alias JK Raju, for his alleged links with Ravi Prakash and for helping him in preparing the forged documents.

Searches were made on Saturday and incriminating evidence including laptops and other electronic gadgets, which were allegedly used in preparing the forged documents, were seized from the advocate’s residence in Banjara Hills residence.