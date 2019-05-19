Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana woman hangs self as husband dislikes curry

Upset over her husband being disappointed with the taste of the curry she cooked, a woman allegedly hanged herself to death in KPHB police limits. 

Published: 19th May 2019

By Express News Service

According to police, Manish Shetty and Sharada (26)lived two sons in the city. Manish was working as a manager at a hotel, while Sharada was a homemaker. 

On Friday, Manish returned home and Sharada served him food. After tasting the food, Manish picked up an argument with Sharada stating the taste of the curry. As the argument continued, Manish walked out of the house. After sometime, when he returned home, he found Sharada hanging to the ceiling in one of the rooms.

