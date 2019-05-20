Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to get 47 theme parks soon

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to establish as many as 47 major theme parks in Hyderabad under the State’s Haritha Haram programme.

Published: 20th May 2019 08:59 AM

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to establish as many as 47 major theme parks in Hyderabad under the State’s Haritha Haram programme. These parks will be built on three acres of open lands across all six zones of the city. About 209.64 acres of lands have already been identified for the same. The parks would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 43.80 crore during the upcoming monsoon season. 

Officials from the civic body told Express that the GHMC Standing Committee recently came to a consensus on developing Haritha Haram parks on a large scale this year. Architectural designs of will be prepared on priority by adopting various themes, they said. The parks are being developed to create urban lung spaces and to make the city greener for its citizens. The GHMC has also proposed to take up dense plantations across the Reserve Forest Blocks, as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

During the Standing Committee meeting that was held about three months ago, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan directed all zonal commissioners to identify spaces in their respective zones and send in a draft proposal for the same. Based on his directions, 47 open spaces have been identified by the six zonal commissioners. 

As on today, the civic body maintains 1,204 parks as green pockets in the city, which includes 873 landscape parks and 331 tree parks. In its drive to contribute to the recreational, educational and aesthetic needs of the city, the GHMC has established several theme parks recently.

