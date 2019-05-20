Home Cities Hyderabad

Employee confesses to Shankar Mutt theft 

The arrested person was identified as R Naga Sairam, the Office Assistant of the Shankar Mutt temple, Nallakunta and is a resident of the Mutt Quarters.

Published: 20th May 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 08:53 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Nallakunta police registered a case in connection with the theft at the Shankar Mutt, the investigators today arrested the 34-year-old office assistant of Shanker Mutt in connection with the offence. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to having committed the offence and recovered stolen property from him. Police seized 250 gm of gold coins worth `7.50 lakh from the accused.

The arrested person was identified as R Naga Sairam, the Office Assistant of the Shankar Mutt temple, Nallakunta and is a resident of the Mutt Quarters.According to police, a few days ago, the Sringeri Shanker Mutt management had decided to decorate the temple deity, Sharadamba with a golden saree and solicited gold offerings from the devotees, which included 250 gm gold coins.

These donations were kept inside a wooden almirah in the room of the manager of the Mutt, who is also the complainant in the case. An internal inquiry was conducted and suspect Naga Sairam’s role was found.

