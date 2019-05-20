Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Please probe my daughter’s death’: Hyderabad woman appeals to Sushma Swaraj

Begum said that she last spoke to her daughter on May 14. “She was online on this number on 17th May 2019 until late in the night.

Ghousia Begum

Ghousia Begum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A city-based woman has appealed for an investigation into the suspicious death of her 26-year-old daughter Nasreen Fatima in Saudi Arabia, in a letter to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Sunday. Ghousia Begum, a resident of Shaheen Nagar, suspects the involvement of her daughter’s kafeel (employer) in the death. In 2017, Nasreen was sent to work in Riyadh through a local agent.

“She travelled to Riyadh on 7th Aug 2017 and was working as a Khadama in the house of one Abdullah. There was a lot of work pressure. She was being asked to work for 15 hours daily and was not paid the salary for the last 12 months,” Begum stated in the letter. She further added that though her daughter wanted to return to India, she was not allowed to do so.

Begum said that she last spoke to her daughter on May 14. “She was online on this number on 17th May 2019 until late in the night. Today we received a phone call from her kafeel saying that she died and that her body was shifted to a hospital. We do not know what the reason for her death was. She is survived by two young daughters who are just 4 and 2 years of age,” she said, urging the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to intervene.

