Woman accuses husband of selling her, kids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old married woman lodged a police complaint on Sunday, alleging that her husband sold her and their daughters to unknown persons. The police have initiated inquiries in getting regarding the complaint. In her complaint, Ijrath Parwan stated that she had married one Rahaman Ijrath of Bihar a few years ago. The couple has two daughters.

Recently, following disputes with his wife, Rahaman left to Bihar. Two days ago, a few persons came to Parwan’s residence where she was staying with her in-laws and told her that her husband had sold her to them. However, she refused to vacate the place and instead approached the police. The police have called the complainant’s in-laws for questioning.