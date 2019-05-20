Women raise concerns about She Shuttle app

Donita Jose By

HYDERABAD: Many new users of the free She Shuttle service, run by the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), complain that they are unable to avail the facility, or even get updates about bus schedules and routes. This is allegedly because the ‘SCSC She-Shuttle’ app available on Google Play has glitches, so when one tries to enrol on the platform, it crashes.

Several women have flooded the ‘Reviews’ section on Google Play with complaints. One such review from May 15, reads, “It could have been any useful it it opens atleast once. Till registration it works great. After that app doesnt even show it’s home page. she shuttle is a great service, it could be really effective if this app is a bit useful (sic).”

SCSC officials, meanwhile, said the app was functional and users may have experienced difficulty since they tried to access it during non-working hours. “We are regularly checking the app. It may not open on weekends and when the shuttle service is not operating but works at other times,” said Krishna Yedula, general secy, SCSC.

At present, five shuttles ply on four routes in Cyberabad and one in Pocharam, with monthly 35,000 passengers.However, many users have expressed concern that the shuttle service only plies around Hitec City and Madhapur, without catering to the newly-developing residential hubs in Cyberabad. SCSC is mulling rationalising routes, operating services more frequently, and adding more stops on existing routes.