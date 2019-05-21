Home Cities Hyderabad

405 get jobs, thanks to Cyberabad police drive

As it was a police initiative, the candidates had little hesitation about the organisation or employers. The recruitment drive was conducted in the first week of May.

For representational purposes

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to a community policing initiative by Cyberabad police and the GMR group, as many as 405 young unemployed denizens from different villages in Rangareddy district were employed recently, as security guards with the Raxa security group. The list includes around 30 women. Raxa is the security wing of the GMR group of companies.

According to Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy, it was Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar who initially nurtured the idea of reaching out to unemployed youngsters in the rural pockets under the Commissionerate. As part of the program, hundreds of such citizens were identified and registered for the recruitment drive. “We were facilitating a platform for them. Employers including the GMR group took part in the drive and selected candidates as per their requirement. If we give them an income opportunity, they will be occupied and avoid depending on vices,” said the DCP.

The candidates were expected to have passed the Intermediate or the SSC, as well as a physical fitness test. They were also to obtain a police clearance certificate from the police stations concerned. Selected candidates would be trained for three weeks at the GMR academy at Anantapur district in AP, after which they would be posted at different locations in and around Hyderabad, where the Raxa group operates. S Krishnaiah Goud, the recruiting officer of Raxa group, said that the response for the recruitment drive was overwhelming. As it was a police initiative, the candidates had little hesitation about the organisation or employers. The recruitment drive was conducted in the first week of May.

