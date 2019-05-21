Ola driver stages nude protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An irked Ola driver staged a nude protest on Monday against the taxi-service conglomerate for allegedly taking his cab off the road. The cabbie, Arjun, stripped naked for over 30 minutes outside Ola’s office at Kukatpally in a peaceful yet scathing protest.

The company was allegedly preventing him from taking his cab while expecting him to pay the daily rent for the vehicle. The technical complication was solvable, but due to delays by Ola executives for over 10 days, the distressed cabbie took to the protest. Taxi drivers associations alleged exploitation of cabbies by Ola and Uber.