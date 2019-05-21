Home Cities Hyderabad

Summer hydration done the right way with healthy drinks

These drinks not only quench many a parched throat but are also healthy!

Published: 21st May 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘April is the cruellest month’ - wrote TS Eliot. For people in Hyderabad, it is the beginning of a scorching summer which is not only cruel in its intensity but very dry, making hydration the most important way of making it through the season. Every city has its own drinks and juices that help the people negotiate the hot days while going about their everyday activities.

The sellers set up their shops near bus stops, by the roadside or anywhere a thirsty passerby can buy an inexpensive glass. Special counters are set up in well-known eateries to exclusively sell summer quenchers. Here, we list the popular summer quenchers under Rs 50 that are ubiquitous during Hyderabad summers. Dr Zeenath Fatima, who is the chief dietician at Continental Hospitals (Gachibowli) has provided the health benefits of each drink.

Nannari Sharbath
Ingredients:
It is made from the roots of the Indian Sarsaparilla plant.
Health benefits:
Relief from acidity and constipation, helps purify blood. It is advisable to have Nannari Sharbath before breakfast in peak summer.

Falooda
Ingredients: Milk, rose syrup, sabja seeds, sugar, falooda vermicelli
Health benefits: Reduces body heat, relieves bloating, treats acidity

Buttermilk
Ingredients:
Curd, water, spices (optional)
Health benefits:
Rich source of B complex vitamins, aids digestion, provides calcium, eases constipation, helps against dehydration. It is advisable to have a glass of buttermilk after every meal.

Lassi
Ingredients:
Curd, water, sugar/salt, cream (optional)
Health benefits:
Aids digestion, prevents bloating, boosts immune levels, good source of prebiotics. Lassi can be had after or with lunch.

Fruit juices
Health benefits:
They are rich source of antioxidants. They also act as anti-aging agents.
Varieties:
The most common varieties of fruits used for juices are mangoes, watermelons, muskmelons, Mosambi etc. Sugarcane juice, which is very popular, is set up at different counters since they require different equipment. Navrang Tasty Sharbath in Jambagh is very well-known for their Phalsa Sharbath. The juice builds healthy muscles and bones, lowers cancer risk.

Lemon soda
Ingredients:
Lemon juice, soda, salt/sugar
Health benefits:
Treats heartburn, good for skin

Coconut water
Health benefits: Helps maintain fluid and electrolyte balance in body, good source of hydration, good for heart health. Coconut water can be had any time of the day. Can also be taken on empty stomach.

Pudina (mint) water
Ingredients:
Mint leaves, water, lemon juice, salt/sugar
Health benefits:
Aids with upset stomach or indigestion, good for oral care, treats nausea. It is recommended to have Pudina water after a heavy meal.


— Kakoli Mukherjee
kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com  @KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nannari Sharbath Falooda Buttermilk Lassi Fruit juices Lemon soda Coconut water Pudina (mint) water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp