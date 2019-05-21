Summer hydration done the right way with healthy drinks

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘April is the cruellest month’ - wrote TS Eliot. For people in Hyderabad, it is the beginning of a scorching summer which is not only cruel in its intensity but very dry, making hydration the most important way of making it through the season. Every city has its own drinks and juices that help the people negotiate the hot days while going about their everyday activities.

The sellers set up their shops near bus stops, by the roadside or anywhere a thirsty passerby can buy an inexpensive glass. Special counters are set up in well-known eateries to exclusively sell summer quenchers. Here, we list the popular summer quenchers under Rs 50 that are ubiquitous during Hyderabad summers. Dr Zeenath Fatima, who is the chief dietician at Continental Hospitals (Gachibowli) has provided the health benefits of each drink.

Nannari Sharbath

Ingredients:

It is made from the roots of the Indian Sarsaparilla plant.

Health benefits:

Relief from acidity and constipation, helps purify blood. It is advisable to have Nannari Sharbath before breakfast in peak summer.

Falooda

Ingredients: Milk, rose syrup, sabja seeds, sugar, falooda vermicelli

Health benefits: Reduces body heat, relieves bloating, treats acidity

Buttermilk

Ingredients:

Curd, water, spices (optional)

Health benefits:

Rich source of B complex vitamins, aids digestion, provides calcium, eases constipation, helps against dehydration. It is advisable to have a glass of buttermilk after every meal.

Lassi

Ingredients:

Curd, water, sugar/salt, cream (optional)

Health benefits:

Aids digestion, prevents bloating, boosts immune levels, good source of prebiotics. Lassi can be had after or with lunch.

Fruit juices

Health benefits:

They are rich source of antioxidants. They also act as anti-aging agents.

Varieties:

The most common varieties of fruits used for juices are mangoes, watermelons, muskmelons, Mosambi etc. Sugarcane juice, which is very popular, is set up at different counters since they require different equipment. Navrang Tasty Sharbath in Jambagh is very well-known for their Phalsa Sharbath. The juice builds healthy muscles and bones, lowers cancer risk.

Lemon soda

Ingredients:

Lemon juice, soda, salt/sugar

Health benefits:

Treats heartburn, good for skin

Coconut water

Health benefits: Helps maintain fluid and electrolyte balance in body, good source of hydration, good for heart health. Coconut water can be had any time of the day. Can also be taken on empty stomach.

Pudina (mint) water

Ingredients:

Mint leaves, water, lemon juice, salt/sugar

Health benefits:

Aids with upset stomach or indigestion, good for oral care, treats nausea. It is recommended to have Pudina water after a heavy meal.



— Kakoli Mukherjee

kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2