1,500 poll staff to be on duty in Hyderabad

All vehicles which are 50 yards from the counting centres would be checked as a precautionary measure, he said.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the police are taking required steps to avoid any untoward incidents on Thursday, the day of vote counting for Lok Sabha polls, Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore informed that a 1,500 strong election staff will be deployed on an all-important day in the district. 

Dana Kishore said that the poll staff that will be on duty will include 765 counting staff, 251 counting supervisors, 251 counting assistants and 261 counting observers, besides another 550 supporting staff. The officials said that all arrangements are in place for counting of votes in all 14 counting centres in the city. 

Meanwhile, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that about 5,200 police personnel would also be deployed to maintain law and order situation at the counting centres.

