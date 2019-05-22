Hyderabad: Man held for kidnapping teenage girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old youth who allegedly kidnapped a teenager under the pretext of marriage was arrested by Chaitanyapuri police on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as U Vinod Kumar.

According to police, the accused had been harassing the victim under the pretext of love. On Friday, he allegedly called her to meet him near a private hospital. When she went there, he allegedly kidnapped her.

The accused also allegedly forced her to marry him and sexually harassed her during this period. Based on a complaint by the girl’s parents, police traced the accused and rescued the girl.

Vinod Kumar was arrested and send to judicial remand on Tuesday.