Mangoes ok for dialysis patient, says expert

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are mangoes suitable for diabetics and those undergoing dialysis? Experts say local, seasonal fruits are always safe for even those with these.

Experts at NephroPlus, dialysis chain across India, say that the bioactive compound mangiferin also referred to as ‘natural miracle agent’, has promising protective effects against degenerative diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, obesity, diabetes and other lifestyle disorders.

It also protects the body against damage associated with oxidative stress due to the presence of the potent antioxidants like total phenolic compounds, carotenoids and ascorbic acid. Not only the fruit but also its by-products like the peel, seed and kernel possess several health endorsing properties.

However, the high potassium content in it inhibits the people on dialysis to include it in their meal. But dietician Mrinal Pundit from NephroPlus says, “The potassium content in mangoes differs with the variety, and it ranges from approximately 100 mg to around 220 mg per edible portion.

Food with potassium content below 100 mg is considered low in potassium and is suitable for people on dialysis. One can very well enjoy the season of mangoes by choosing a variety that yields less potassium. The portion size can be adjusted to reduce the net content of potassium per serving. Small serving size of about 75g of mango or two thin slices can be relished without any fear “