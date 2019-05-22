Gangster Nayeem’s family held for extortion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slain gangster Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem’s sister and brother-in-law who were involved in extortion and land grabbing offences in Bhongir were arrested by Rachakonda police on Tuesday. The arrested are Ayesha Begum and her husband Mohd Abdul Saleem, both residents of LB nagar in the city.

According to police, when Nayeem was alive, the couple played a key role in the illegal activities of Nayeem. Nayeem registered illegal and disputed properties in the name of his sister and brother-in-law.

After Nayeem was killed in a police encounter in 2016, his victims started approaching police and several complaints were lodged in Nalgonda and other, following which they were arrested. After coming out on bail, they started indulging in extortion and land settlements.