Home Cities Hyderabad

Over 43000 ration card applications pending in Hyderabad

A majority of these applicants have either moved to a different locality or have gone to their native places for summer vacation.

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the deadline for clearing pending ration cards applications drawing near, officials claim that applicants are leaving them with little option but to reject their applications as many of them have moved away from the addresses they had indicated in their applications. 

Of the 1.30 lakh applications the Civil Supplies department received in  Hyderabad district, it has a backlog of 43,253 applications, which are giving officials a headache. 

A majority of these applicants have either moved to a different locality or have gone to their native places for summer vacation. According to official sources, so far, 75,580 applications for ration cards had been approved while the remaining 16,456 applications are ready for approval. Meanwhile, the civil supplies authorities conducted a high-level meeting with officials and decided that the process of approving new applications should be completed by July 1. 

The  Food Security Card (FSC) is meant for below poverty line (BPL) families, which helps them procure 6 kg rice per person at the rate of Rs 1 per kg. Currently, in Hyderabad district, 5.85 lakh beneficiaries are drawing their monthly commodities from 520 fair price shops (FPS). 

Speaking to Express, a civil supplies department official said, “To clear the pending applications, we have been making rounds to the addresses given in the application forms. But most people either no longer are living at the mentioned address or are out of the city probably on vacation. We have reached out to all through phones,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ration card Hyderabad ration Ration rice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp