Hyderabad’s power demand touches  3,276 MW this season

Hyderabad’s daily demand is more than individual consumption in 13 other States, highest demand registered this year marks a 10% increase from last year

TS Transco and Genco chairman Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao launching the HTLS conductors on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s power consumption touched a new record with daily demand of power reaching  3,276 Mega Watts this season, which is higher than the combined power demand of all the seven eastern states of the country. The city’s power demand is higher than the total power demand of 13 states. The highest power demand in the city registered this year also marks a 10 per cent increase over the highest power consumption last year in the city which stood at 2,950 Mega Watts.

The power demand in Himachal Pradesh  is (1,387  MW), Jammu and Kashmir (2,826 MW), Uttarakhand (1,922 MW), Goa (594 MW), Sikkim (100 MW), Jharkhand (1,266 MW), Assam (1,712 MW), Arunachal Pradesh (139 MW), Manipur (197 MW), Meghalaya (336 MW), Mizoram (116 MW), Nagaland (157 MW) and Tripura is (292 MW) . The seven North-Eastern states between them consume a total of about 2,848 MW a day.

According to officials, the demand for power in Hyderabad has shot up due to increasing industrial and business activities, besides rise in consumption by the domestic sector. When the State was formed, the total power connections in the city were 37.8 lakh. Today, this number is at 47.8 lakh marking an increase of 27 per cent.  “There is a 27 per cent increase in LT connections and 39 per cent increase in HT connections. In 2014, HT connections were 5,067, now the total HT connections are 7,015. With the 24X7 power supply, several industries are working in three shifts,” official sources said.

“We are estimating that there will be 10 per cent hike in power demand in Hyderabad. We have made all arrangements to supply uninterrupted power to city in accordance with the increased demand,” TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao said here on Wednesday. 

And to ensure quality and uninterrupted supply, a 400KV ‘ring’ has been established around the city with four 400 KV sub-stations from where power is supplied to 220 KV sub-stations,  Prabhakar Rao said.
In tune with increasing power demand, TS Transco used latest technology to meet additional power requirement. Without constructing new towers and without laying new transmission lines, Transco is using latest technology to transmit power. As part of these efforts, Transco has been replacing existing conductor cables with High-Temperature Low Sag (HTLS) conductors which have better transmission efficiency, he said.

Rs 100 cr for installing HTLS conductors
The HTLS conductors would enhance the capacity of the existing lines. They were first tested in 132 kv line in Narkeptpalli line. The installation of conductors would require  Rs 100 crore. Now, the Transco fixed HTLS conductors across all the 70 km lines in just three months time. These conductors would help in supplying 4,000 MW power in the city

