Telangana High Court refuses to stay MLC polls under local bodies quota

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to issue a stay order on polls for MLCs under local bodies quota. The petition was filed challenging the poll notification issued by the Election Commission for Warangal, Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda districts, without publication of the final list of voters. The petitioner’s counsel argued that issuing election notification without publication of electoral rolls is violation of Constitutional norms.

However, the Election Commission of India’s counsel argued that as per a Supreme Court ruling, a court cannot intervene once an election notification is issued. The counsel further stated that the final electoral rolls would be published soon. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the High Court passed directions, to announce publication of voters list and upload it on its website.

Musaddilal jewellers’ plea quashed

The HC struck down the petition by Musaddilal Jewellers, appealing to quash the summons issued by the ED. The argument was that the ED cannot issue summons under Section 44 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The petition was dismissed