Heavy Rain and Gales uproot 69 trees in city

HYDERABAD: Heavy rain and gales that lashed the city on Tuesday night have left over 69 trees uprooted in northern parts of the city, including Alwal and Bolarum.
In places like Alwal, Golnaka, Bolarum, Station Basti and Turkapally, fully grown trees and branches fell on roads and homes. While trees fell on transmission lines at some places, cutting off power supply for hours, many trees or big branches that fell on roads blocked the approach roads to several areas for hours.
