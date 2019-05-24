Home Cities Hyderabad

Hitec City MMTS road to be widened soon

As per the plan, the road connecting Kukatpally to the MMTS station will be widened upto 2.5 meters on each side for upto 80 meters at the start.

Published: 24th May 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

A road in Hitec City (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After a long wait, there seems to relief for the scores of commuters, who take the MMTS road everyday in Hitech city, as multiple complains and heavy traffic conjugation on the road has forced the GHMC to start the road widening work on the road. According to officials, the authorities would now be laying CC roads on the corner stretches near Hitech city MMTS railway station to widen the road. Additionally, they would also take up the restoration work on the road.  

As per the plan, the road connecting Kukatpally to the MMTS station will be widened upto 2.5 meters on each side for upto 80 meters at the start. “We are planning to first restore the corners of the station, which will enable a smooth inflow of vehicles. After this, we will also widen the narrow road and re-lay CC road on it to avoid any damage,” said Chinna Reddy, Executive Engineer, GHMC.

The official added that initially the work will be undertaken on 2.5 meters of one side of the road, then the work will start on the 3.5 meters of the rest of the road, after soughting approvals for traffic diversion. The whole exercise is get over in 20 days, note the officials.

TAGS
Hitech city MMTS railway station MMTS station

