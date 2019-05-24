Home Cities Hyderabad

The chef on ‘Mission Health’

Chef Kishan’s balanced meals are not only healthy, but score high on taste too

Published: 24th May 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 08:12 AM

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For long, it was thought that healthy food meant some adjustments in the taste department, but chef Kishan HM clearly does not endorse that line of thought. The proof lies in his perfectly-plated, colourful meals which not only have balanced food groups, but are yummy too. With his steam-baked chicken with paprika and sun-dried spices, and baked chicken with pineapple and fenugreek leaves, healthy food has never looked more inviting.

Chef Kishan started his venture MK Fitness Kitchen 1.5 years back when he realised that there was a huge demand for ready-made, balanced meals which will be delivered to their doorsteps. Most of his customers hail from the film and IT industries. The chef has a degree in hotel management and has earlier worked in The Park Hotel.

Now, Kishan has his own kitchen where he prepares everything by himself. He offers three kinds of meal plans – Weight Loss Meals like Keto, Energy Balanced Meals, and Athletic Meals, which can be meals customised for body builders, gym goers etc.

“We chart out the diet plans for each of our customers with the help of two dieticians who work with us. We pack in proteins, fibre and good fats that can take care of the body’s nutritional needs in these times when most of us have a sedentary lifestyle. Almost all my customers have lost weight after subscribing to my meal plans.” 

The monthly/weekly meal packages consist of breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, dinner and a drink. The chef also offers freshly extracted detoxifying juices for weight loss. He has pre-workout protein bars too which has no added sugar or jaggery.

A typical non-veg lunch at MK Fitness Kitchen has baked lean breast of chicken, exotic steamed vegetables, exotic rich-fibre salad, brown rice/millets and a detoxifying juice. Dinner has steamed/grilled lean fish steak, vegetable curry, assorted millets roti and exotic rich fibre salad. There are vegetarian meals too with exotic vegetables, cottage cheese etc.

Anyone who wants to subscribe to meals at MK Fitness Kitchen can look up their Facebook page.

