Home Cities Hyderabad

Vacation on your mind? Might want to secure your home first

Cops warn of inter-State gangs that break into empty houses across the city, ask Hyderabadis to alert them before going on a holiday

Published: 24th May 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summertime’s vacation time. As Hyderabadis pack their bags to take a break from their busy lives, several inter-State theft gangs are plotting their way into city houses at night. In fact, the city police have been receiving numerous inputs of possible entry of inter-State gangs that are especially known for committing burglaries at night. In a bid to prevent summertime night crimes, police personnel have been busy distributing two-page long, coloured pamphlets — that warn of house breaking offences — to public and residential associations.      

Illustration: Amit Bandre

Several offences have already come to the fore. House-breakers target locked houses in the city and the neighbouring areas of Rachakonda and Cyberabad. Earlier, the Rachakonda and Cyberabad police had busted the infamous ‘Chaddi Gang’ for alleged robberies, thefts and burglaries.

While the Cyberabad police arrested members of the gang, Hasan Narsingh and Raju Sav Singh Baria, for committing several offences in the city, the Rachakonda police nabbed the kingpin of the gang, the 47-year-old Rama Badhiya, in Gujarat for his alleged involvement in 50 cases in Rachakonda and Cyberabad Commissionerates, as well as other states.    

A senior officer, who was part of the investigation, said that a team of police, upon receiving information of the Chaddi Gang members’ whereabouts, had left for Dahod district in Gujarat. With the assistance of local police, who had initially refused to help the city police team, managed to locate the exact hideout of the notorious gang members. Needless to say, they were successful in nabbing them.

“When we entered the premises of the offenders’ hideout, they sensed our presence and tried to escape. They also began threatening us the same way they try to create panic among their victims. Finally, we managed to arrest key member of the Chaddi Gang and brought them to Hyderabad. 

“Some of the offenders were detained under PD Act. We had proposed that the same case be registered against those committing similar offences, in a bid to prevent night crimes,” an investigation officer said. 

According to police, several inter-State gang members, who are well-versed in committing offences at night during summer, have been snooping around residential areas, targeting locked households. 
After they’re done with committing the burglary, they reportedly leave for their native places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp