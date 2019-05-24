Vacation on your mind? Might want to secure your home first

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summertime’s vacation time. As Hyderabadis pack their bags to take a break from their busy lives, several inter-State theft gangs are plotting their way into city houses at night. In fact, the city police have been receiving numerous inputs of possible entry of inter-State gangs that are especially known for committing burglaries at night. In a bid to prevent summertime night crimes, police personnel have been busy distributing two-page long, coloured pamphlets — that warn of house breaking offences — to public and residential associations.

Illustration: Amit Bandre

Several offences have already come to the fore. House-breakers target locked houses in the city and the neighbouring areas of Rachakonda and Cyberabad. Earlier, the Rachakonda and Cyberabad police had busted the infamous ‘Chaddi Gang’ for alleged robberies, thefts and burglaries.

While the Cyberabad police arrested members of the gang, Hasan Narsingh and Raju Sav Singh Baria, for committing several offences in the city, the Rachakonda police nabbed the kingpin of the gang, the 47-year-old Rama Badhiya, in Gujarat for his alleged involvement in 50 cases in Rachakonda and Cyberabad Commissionerates, as well as other states.

A senior officer, who was part of the investigation, said that a team of police, upon receiving information of the Chaddi Gang members’ whereabouts, had left for Dahod district in Gujarat. With the assistance of local police, who had initially refused to help the city police team, managed to locate the exact hideout of the notorious gang members. Needless to say, they were successful in nabbing them.

“When we entered the premises of the offenders’ hideout, they sensed our presence and tried to escape. They also began threatening us the same way they try to create panic among their victims. Finally, we managed to arrest key member of the Chaddi Gang and brought them to Hyderabad.

“Some of the offenders were detained under PD Act. We had proposed that the same case be registered against those committing similar offences, in a bid to prevent night crimes,” an investigation officer said.

According to police, several inter-State gang members, who are well-versed in committing offences at night during summer, have been snooping around residential areas, targeting locked households.

After they’re done with committing the burglary, they reportedly leave for their native places.