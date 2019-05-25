Home Cities Hyderabad

Congress cadre in SCB emboldened by Revanth Reddy’s victory

In the 2015 SCB elections, TRS had won seven seats, while Congress had won one. The lone Congress ward member too later defected to TRS. 

Published: 25th May 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) will go to polls by the end of this year. Till now, TRS had believed these elections will be a cakewalk for its candidates. But the election of Congress’ Revanth Reddy from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment, of which Secunderabad Cantonment is a part, the equations might have changed a bit. Congress’s performance has exceeded the expectations of its own loyal party workers. 

From an abysmal performance in the 2018 Assembly elections, it claimed three Lok Sabha seats on Thursday. Revanth Reddy, who had lost at Kodangal Assembly segment, has breathed fresh life into Congressmen by defeating TRS’ Marri Rajashekar Reddy, son-in-law of minister Ch Malla Reddy. In the 2015 SCB elections, TRS had won seven seats, while Congress had won one. The lone Congress ward member too later defected to TRS. 

One of the key issues faced by Cantonment residents has been the closure of roads. They believe their representatives have failed to get these roads, closed down by the Local Military Authority (LMA), reopened. In spite of Ministry of Defence (MoD) instructions to the LMA, directing it to reopen all closed roads in the Cantonment area, allowing civilians to commute, the current Board members have failed to get them implemented. Residents have since taken their fight online, exposing the TRS’ ‘failures’. Resident have also been asked the Central and State governments to merge the Cantonment into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). However, these proposals have not materialised due to various reasons. 

Speaking to Express, T Satish Gupta, Congress leader who contested unsuccessfully in last SCB elections, said that Revanth Reddy’s win in the Lok Sabha elections will indeed boost the morale of party cadre in the Cantonment. “We are confident about our prospects in the upcoming Board elections,” he said.
On the other hand, TRS leaders in the region claim voters will continue to back the pink party, thanks to the State government’s welfare schemes and programmes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secunderabad Cantonment Board TRS SCB Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Revanth Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp