Home Cities Hyderabad

Get your adrenaline fix without stepping out of Hyderabad

In this era of lifestyle diseases that stem from not exercising enough, health experts have been crying hoarse for the need of some ‘outdoor’ time – anything that will make you move about.

Published: 25th May 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

In this era of lifestyle diseases that stem from not exercising enough, health experts have been crying hoarse for the need of some ‘outdoor’ time – anything that will make you move about. But let’s accept the fact that it’s not a great time to be outdoors. The temperature is touching 45 degrees, and the polluted air does more harm than good. That is why a trip to an indoor adventure and sports park is a good idea. Thrilaria in Sarath City Capital Mall (Kondapur) is a place which will give you the kicks to face your Monday boldly, within the confines of an AC set-up. Imagine being pulled up to some height and falling onto a cushy space filled with plastic balls, or just free-falling on a giant mattress.

There are other challenges too where you have to get over your fear of height and walk on swinging steps, or just navigate a set of swinging bars.  There are three zones in the indoor park –the adventure zone, the sports zone, and a food cafe. While the adventure zone is equipped with games as mentioned above, the sports zone has a track where four remote-controlled cars can be raced simultaneously. There are also spaces where you can play cricket and football solo, with automated systems being the bowler and goalie respectively. So, not having any friends to hang out with cannot be an excuse to not to go out anymore. In all, Thrilaria has 11 games: Wall Mountain, Cliff Hanger, Bird on a Wire, Ninja Warrior, Skyfall, Vertigo, Monster Jump, Battlebots, Mad Max, Powerplay, and Robo Goalie.

Deepthi SRK, founder-director of Thrilaria, says, “We have trained our staff for a month to assist people while they try the games. They have been trained to take care of the safety of the visitors. We have a large number of women employees to assist women and children. We have a first-aid box ready here in case of any mishaps.” Thrilaria remains open between 11 am and 11 pm throughout the week. Children above five years and persons weighing below 120 kg are allowed entry. From Monday to Thursday, the entry fees (including socks) is `650 for one hour. From Friday to Sunday, the charges are `750.

— Kakoli Mukherjee
 kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
 @KakoliMukherje2
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp