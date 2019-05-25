Get your adrenaline fix without stepping out of Hyderabad

Kakoli Mukherjee By

In this era of lifestyle diseases that stem from not exercising enough, health experts have been crying hoarse for the need of some ‘outdoor’ time – anything that will make you move about. But let’s accept the fact that it’s not a great time to be outdoors. The temperature is touching 45 degrees, and the polluted air does more harm than good. That is why a trip to an indoor adventure and sports park is a good idea. Thrilaria in Sarath City Capital Mall (Kondapur) is a place which will give you the kicks to face your Monday boldly, within the confines of an AC set-up. Imagine being pulled up to some height and falling onto a cushy space filled with plastic balls, or just free-falling on a giant mattress.

There are other challenges too where you have to get over your fear of height and walk on swinging steps, or just navigate a set of swinging bars. There are three zones in the indoor park –the adventure zone, the sports zone, and a food cafe. While the adventure zone is equipped with games as mentioned above, the sports zone has a track where four remote-controlled cars can be raced simultaneously. There are also spaces where you can play cricket and football solo, with automated systems being the bowler and goalie respectively. So, not having any friends to hang out with cannot be an excuse to not to go out anymore. In all, Thrilaria has 11 games: Wall Mountain, Cliff Hanger, Bird on a Wire, Ninja Warrior, Skyfall, Vertigo, Monster Jump, Battlebots, Mad Max, Powerplay, and Robo Goalie.

Deepthi SRK, founder-director of Thrilaria, says, “We have trained our staff for a month to assist people while they try the games. They have been trained to take care of the safety of the visitors. We have a large number of women employees to assist women and children. We have a first-aid box ready here in case of any mishaps.” Thrilaria remains open between 11 am and 11 pm throughout the week. Children above five years and persons weighing below 120 kg are allowed entry. From Monday to Thursday, the entry fees (including socks) is `650 for one hour. From Friday to Sunday, the charges are `750.

— Kakoli Mukherjee

