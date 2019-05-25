TSSPDCL bags ‘Smart Cities India Award’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana limited (TSSPDCL) has bagged the prestigious ‘Smart Cities India Award’ for solar rooftops under the category of ‘ Clean & Green City’ at the 5th Smart Cities India 2019 held in New Delhi, for achievements in adoption, promotion & integration of renewable energy under distributed generation model. G Raghuma Reddy, chairman & MD of TSSPDCL received the award.

Smart Cities India Awards is an annual event designed to felicitate, recognise and encourage individuals, policymakers, companies, government bodies and associations working behind the successful execution of the huge dream of developing 100 smart cities & rejuvenation of 500 cities in India. The award recognises pioneering projects that aim to make cities more liveable, sustainable and economically viable by honouring best practices and models, said a release on Friday.