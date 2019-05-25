TV9 case: Police to serve notices on Telangana High Court advocate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE police have initiated the process of serving notices on High Court advocate J Kanaka Raju alias JK Raju. If evidence found, he will be named an accused for allegedly helping former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash and others in the preparation of fake documents with forged signatures, in connection with the proceedings of Associated Broadcasting Company Private Limited (ABCPL).

His residence was searched on Saturday, from where incriminating evidence was seized. Meanwhile, Ravi Prakash did not respond to the notices served to him under section 41A of CrPC. Cyberabad police on Tuesday had served notices to Ravi Prakash, asking him to appear for questioning on Thursday, but he did not turn up. With this, all four notices served to him were not honoured.

During initial inquiries, police found that JK Raju has allegedly helped the accused persons in the ‘conspiracy’ and the drafting and preparation of the fake and forged documents in favour of Ravi Prakash. The entire episode took place at JK Raju’s Banjara Hills residence, found investigators. From the documents, laptops, other electronic gadgets and material seized from the residence, the police came to the conclusion that he was also involved in the ‘conspiracy’.

The police are planning to serve notices on him in a day or two, and if evidence found, name him also an accused in the cases. As he is not available in the city, the police is also waiting for his reaction, so that they can proceed accordingly.