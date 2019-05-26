Home Cities Hyderabad

23 fire-prone areas in Telangana require urgent attention from government

Recently, a major fire accident at the Katedan industrial estate had exposed how several small and medium industries in the State operate without proper fire safety measures in place.

Published: 26th May 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

One of the several buildings housing coaching centres at Ameerpet in Hyderabad | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With mercury levels on the rise, fire accidents are increasingly being reported across the city. However, there are 23 fire-prone areas in the State that require urgent attention, as a majority of them are yet to see a fire station operational.

For thousands residing in these areas, fire mishaps are now a common sight. Recently, a major fire accident at the Katedan industrial estate had exposed how several small and medium industries in the State operate without proper fire safety measures in place.

“Most factories do not have any fire tender. As many of them are illegally set up, they even end up escaping the scrutiny of the authorities,” observed a station fire officer of State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department. “We get fire calls for accidents at least twice or thrice every month, and most of them are major.”

Katedan industrial estate is one of the 23 fire-prone areas identified by the fire services department. The department had written proposals to the government, which Express had access to, for the construction of fire stations in these areas. However, they have been pending for almost four years now. In Katedan, the fire accident happened at a plastic warehouse and the toxic fumes subsequently produced had become a massive cause for concern. Locals complained of poor air quality and panicked about possible breathing disorders. “Katedan is very vulnerable. There is a proposal to build a fire station here to meet the demand for fire assistance,” informed V Papaiah, regional fire officer.

Pump out of order

“There are two proposals pending with the officials seeking the release of nearly Rs 45,000 for replacement of fire extinguishers,” a fireman deployed at Maitrivanam, told Express. Even at Swarna Jayanthi complex, the only motor, pumping for water hydrant, is out of order

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp