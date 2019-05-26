23 fire-prone areas in Telangana require urgent attention from government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With mercury levels on the rise, fire accidents are increasingly being reported across the city. However, there are 23 fire-prone areas in the State that require urgent attention, as a majority of them are yet to see a fire station operational.

For thousands residing in these areas, fire mishaps are now a common sight. Recently, a major fire accident at the Katedan industrial estate had exposed how several small and medium industries in the State operate without proper fire safety measures in place.

“Most factories do not have any fire tender. As many of them are illegally set up, they even end up escaping the scrutiny of the authorities,” observed a station fire officer of State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department. “We get fire calls for accidents at least twice or thrice every month, and most of them are major.”

Katedan industrial estate is one of the 23 fire-prone areas identified by the fire services department. The department had written proposals to the government, which Express had access to, for the construction of fire stations in these areas. However, they have been pending for almost four years now. In Katedan, the fire accident happened at a plastic warehouse and the toxic fumes subsequently produced had become a massive cause for concern. Locals complained of poor air quality and panicked about possible breathing disorders. “Katedan is very vulnerable. There is a proposal to build a fire station here to meet the demand for fire assistance,” informed V Papaiah, regional fire officer.

Pump out of order

“There are two proposals pending with the officials seeking the release of nearly Rs 45,000 for replacement of fire extinguishers,” a fireman deployed at Maitrivanam, told Express. Even at Swarna Jayanthi complex, the only motor, pumping for water hydrant, is out of order