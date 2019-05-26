Bomb scare in city theatre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An anonymous bomb threat triggered panic at the Sairam theatre in Malkajgiri of Rachakonda Commissionerate on Saturday night. The bomb squad, along with police teams, rushed to the spot and searches were carried out, but nothing suspicious was found in the theatre. The call was received on Dial 100 — police control number. The caller informed that a bomb was placed inside the theatre. Immediately after the call, Malkajgiri police station, bomb squads and dog squads were alerted. Police said that call could have been a hoax.