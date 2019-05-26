Home Cities Hyderabad

HC seeks explanation on plaints against cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vacation bench of the High Court on Saturday issued notices to concerned authorities in Telangana police, directing them to respond to complaints of police interference in civil disputes and their alleged high-handedness towards petitioners.

ACJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan was passing this order in relation to separate petitions filed by K Prathap Reddy of Taurus company and Md Shahedulla, a private employee from Medak district, against police action with respect to a property litigation and matrimonial dispute, respectively.

Reddy’s counsel told the court that the concerned officials were trying to dispossess the petitioner of his land and that police’s attempts to settle a personal matter of the petitioner in the police station were illegal.
After hearing the cases, Justice issued notices to the authorities and others concerned for explanations before posting the matters to June 6 for further hearing.   

