Cracker-laden auto catches fire, two injured

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two persons, including the driver, received serious injuries after firecrackers went off, while being transported in an auto, at Nagisettypalle village in Kolimigundla mandal on Sunday. The auto gutted in the incident.

According to sources, an auto loaded with firecrackers was heading to Gooty in Anantapur district from Proddatur in Kadapa.

When the auto reached Nagisettypalle village, it caught fire suddenly and the crackers in the auto also exploded.

Auto driver Narendra Kumar and another person sustained injuries in the incident.

The injured were immediately rushed to Kolimigundla hospital. Kolimigundla Sub-Inspector Sudhakar Reddy said that a case was registered. Extreme heat is said to be reason for the mishap.