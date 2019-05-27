Drinking water crisis: All hands to the pumps in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

As Hyderabadis struggle without regular drinking water supply, the HMWSSB is forced to draw water from the dead storage levels of Nagarjuna Sagar to meet the city’s needs. With a grim few weeks ahead, officials are left with the herculean task of supplying water to the public until the arrival of monsoon.

HYDERABAD: With the Minimum Draw Down Level (MMDL) having nearly touched 510 feet in Nagarjuna Sagar Dam on the Krishna River basin, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is forced to face a nightmare like no other.

Owing to depleting water levels, the board has initiated measures to install about 10 emergency pumps on a war footing to draw water from the dead storage level of Nagarjuna Sagar, soon. The works on installing emergency pumping motors began last week. The agency that was allotted the task of installing them have been directed to complete the task by the second week of June to avoid any interruption in drinking water supply to the city.

HMWSSB officials told Express that as many as 10 emergency pumps — five pump motors of 600 HP to draw 120 cusecs each and another five of 300 HP to draw 60 cusecs each — would be installed to draw water from the reservoir.

Meanwhile, in several parts of Hyderabad, denizens are reeling under acute water shortage with the duration of water supply in several localities having been reduced drastically. In many other areas, residents who used to get water supply on every alternate day, are being denied the same. This is primarily because the water reservoirs are not being filled on a regular basis owing to erratic power supply while pumping water from Akkampally and Yellampally.

Needless to say, the water levels in Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar also look grim. The water board, at present, draws 82 and 34 MLD from these reservoirs as water supply from Singur and Manjira have been stopped fully as per directions of the State.

Same goes for Yellampally reservoir on Godavari River. Its present water level is at 141 metres. The water board may have to resort to emergency pumping if its level goes down below 138 metres. Officials claim that water is sufficient to meet the drinking needs up to next one month. In case of a delay in arrival of monsoon, there would be a need to install submersible motor pumps to draw water.

