Man sells fake vehicle insurance policies, held

Task Force sleuths on Sunday arrested a 33-year-old man for making and selling fake motor vehicle insurance policies.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:11 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Task Force sleuths on Sunday arrested a 33-year-old man for making and selling fake motor vehicle insurance policies. The police seized Rs 44,000 in cash from the accused. The arrested person has been identified as G Sreekanth.

Sreekanth’s illegal act was reported to the police on May 23 by one Bhawarlal Dilip Jain, of Shree Motors, who said the accused approached him, claiming to be an authorised agent from the Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co.Ltd. Sreekanth allegedly offered to obtain insurance policy documents for a low cost, and displayed an ID card and a few copies of insurance policies.

The complainant believed him, and shared a few customers’ invoices along with the payment for new policies. In return, Sreekanth provided genuine documents, and earned Jain’s trust. Eventually, Sreekanth collected about 183 invoices, and provided the insurance documents. But 129 of them were forged.

Sreekanth had worked as a territory manager at Bajaj and used to provide automobile dealers insurance policy documents. “The accused learned how to prepare policies, and hatched a plan to make easy money. He started making offers to automobile dealers, and consulted Shree Motors,” they added. The scam came to light when the management of Shree Motors made inquiries about Sreekanth with Bajaj Alianz.

