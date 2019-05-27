Woman, son murdered; husband suspected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old woman and her three-and-half-year-old son were found murdered on Sunday at her sister’s residence in Sanathnagar. The police, who identified the victims as Urmila and Kishan, suspect the involvement of Urmila’s husband Rajesh in the murder. Urmila died after being attacked by a blunt object on her head, while Kishan was drowned in a bucket full of water.

According to police, the family migrated from UP to Hyderabad two weeks ago. They were residing with Urmila’s sister Deepa and her husband Chanda. On Sunday, when Deepa and Chanda returned home from work, the door was closed from inside.

The couple informed the house owner and broke open the doors, only to find Urmila in a pool of blood and the boy drowned. and found the bodies. Rajesh was missing from the scene. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.