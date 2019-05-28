Home Cities Hyderabad

Couple hang selves to death due to failed relationship

In yet another incident of a failed relationship claiming the lives of two people, a married couple hanged themselves to death, allegedly after failing to resolve their disputes.In yet another inciden

Published: 28th May 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In yet another incident of a failed relationship claiming the lives of two people, a married couple hanged themselves to death, allegedly after failing to resolve their disputes. The couple is survived by their 11-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter. It was the son who found his parents hanging from the ceiling of their rented house in Boggulakunta of Narayanaguda on Monday. 

The deceased have been identified as Pyar Singh Negi (42) and his wife Rekha Devi (39), who were both natives of Uttarakhand. The couple’s son told the police that the police, that the duo had a heated argument on Sunday night and in the morning he found them hanging inside the house. The police have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the CrPc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp