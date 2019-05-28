Couple hang selves to death due to failed relationship

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident of a failed relationship claiming the lives of two people, a married couple hanged themselves to death, allegedly after failing to resolve their disputes. The couple is survived by their 11-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter. It was the son who found his parents hanging from the ceiling of their rented house in Boggulakunta of Narayanaguda on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Pyar Singh Negi (42) and his wife Rekha Devi (39), who were both natives of Uttarakhand. The couple’s son told the police that the police, that the duo had a heated argument on Sunday night and in the morning he found them hanging inside the house. The police have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the CrPc.