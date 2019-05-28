IT Grids CEO Ashok files anticipatory bail plea in HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prime accused in IT Grids scam, its CEO Dakavaram Ashok and his wife and company director Srilakshmi, on Monday filed petitions in the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case registered against them by Telangana police in the alleged voters’ data leak issue. On May 25, the 14th additional sessions court in Ranga Reddy district dismissed the anticipatory bail applications of Ashok and other accused in the case.

Aggrieved with the same, both Ashok and Srilakshmi now moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. Their petitions are expected to come up for hearing on Wednesday. As for the case, FIR was registered against both of them at Madhapur (Guttala) police station based on a complaint by T Lokeshwar Reddy alleging that the management of IT Grids had leaked sensitive data relating to the voters of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The complainant further alleged that the TDP leadership had connived with the IT Grids management and transferred the data to the company during TDP rule. Earlier, Ashok moved the High Court seeking a stay of all further proceedings, including his arrest, in the case. He also sought transfer of the ongoing case investigation to AP. In March this year, the High Court issued notices to the AP government and others to respond on the petition.