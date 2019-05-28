Home Cities Hyderabad

Man’s death confirmed to be murder

Days after a 38-year-old private employee was found dead, having fallen from a building in Banjara Hills, investigating officials who had ascertained it was a murder are now suspecting the role of ins

Published: 28th May 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Days after a 38-year-old private employee was found dead, having fallen from a building in Banjara Hills, investigating officials who had ascertained it was a murder are now suspecting the role of insiders. 

Shiva Nagaraju has been thrown from the terrace of a building on Road No 8. “It was a murder committed by unknown persons. Before doing it, the miscreants deactivated the CCTV cameras in the area surrounding the office,” said an investigating official. The FIR has now been added entry under Section 302 of IPC (Murder).

Banjara Hills

