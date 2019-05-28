Man’s death confirmed to be murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after a 38-year-old private employee was found dead, having fallen from a building in Banjara Hills, investigating officials who had ascertained it was a murder are now suspecting the role of insiders.

Shiva Nagaraju has been thrown from the terrace of a building on Road No 8. “It was a murder committed by unknown persons. Before doing it, the miscreants deactivated the CCTV cameras in the area surrounding the office,” said an investigating official. The FIR has now been added entry under Section 302 of IPC (Murder).