Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Only Hindi-dubbed Telugu films available online’

Non-availability of Telugu movies on online streaming platforms has become a concern for many, as the audience has to resort to poor quality dubbed movies that are not in Telugu language. 

Published: 28th May 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Social Media

Image used for representational purpose only

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Non-availability of Telugu movies on online streaming platforms has become a concern for many, as the audience has to resort to poor quality dubbed movies that are not in Telugu language. 
Research called, ‘From Single Screen to YouTube: Tracking the Regional Blockbuster’, has found that some 76 Telugu films were more watched in Hindi dubbing and had garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube, in over a time period. 

The research further said, “One of the reasons for the popularity of Hindi dubbed films on this online streaming site is (whether of films originally produced in India or abroad) the non-availability of their original versions on the platform. Typically, films of major Tamil and Telugu stars releases on YouTube earlier in Hindi than in their original language.”

The research was done by academicians of Bengaluru-based University, done in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi. It further claimed that when it searched for ‘Hindi movies’ or ‘Bollywood movies’ on YouTube, films dubbed from Tamil or Telugu were among the first then results that turned up. It was also found there was a difference in preferences of viewers on Youtube to that with movies released on big screen. Copyright infringement is another problem on these online streaming sites.

The research found that there is a rising problem of low-budget dubbed movies on these sites that copy all movies tittle, font and size to gain views. Quoting producer Venkat Somasundaram, “The direct-to-Youtube release of films is a development that bears close resemblance to theatrical B circuit in terms of brilliant strategies used to promote films.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telugu movies Hindi dubbed movies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp