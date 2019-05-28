Truck with beer bottles turns turtle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A truck loaded with beer bottles overturned on the busy stretch near Rasoolpura triggering traffic chaos for a stretch of over 2 km. The traffic jam continued to choke the arterial road from Begumpet, all the way up to Paradise in the blazing heat, as shards of glass and leaking alcohol littered the road attracting curious onlookers and leaving very limited space for the traffic to pass.

The truck which was overloaded and passing from Sangareddy towards Peerzadiguda excise depot lost control of the vehicle and hit the edge of the NBT flyover, which is opposite the old airport. Such was the impact of the collision that the vehicle toppled on its left side under its weight. The wheels of the truck were dislodged and fell apart.

As per officials, this consignment of roughly 1,300 cartons belonged to the excise department.

“The truck was overloaded with beer bottles. Almost 500 cartons were fully destroyed due to the impact,” D Yaladri, traffic inspector, Begumpet Traffic Police, said.

The Excise department was quick to react and sent in another truck to transfer the undamaged good. The traffic department had to deploy two cranes to take the truck off the roads. The entire operation took close to 14 hours to clear, with shards of glass and carton boxes still lying uncleared till evening. Police booked a case against the truck driver under Sections 279 of IPC and 184 of MV Act.