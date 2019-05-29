1 lakh student in Telangana who passed still await re-verified Inter results

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) released the re-verified Intermediate results, nearly a lakh students who passed the exam were on Tuesday still awaiting their results.

Besides them, as many as 1,978 candidates who failed were also waiting for their answer scripts to be uploaded online after re-verification (RV). Sources, however, said no surprises were expected, since the results were already announced, and only scanning of answer sheets was pending. Meanwhile, there are allegations that some students are facing problems in downloading the scanned copies of their answer sheets. This once again caused people to point fingers at Globarena Technologies, which has been entrusted with uploading the answer scripts, despite widespread demand for its services to be discontinued after its software was found to have caused glitches.

Government junior lecturers, however, said complaints would probably pour in after a couple of days, as students are in the process of examining their re-verified answer sheets. Experts and students also found fault with the way the Board processed the re-verified results, clubbing as many as 497 students under “candidates passed examination due to gaining of 6 and above marks”.

“There is no clarity on the number of marks with which these students passed. It could be six, or 60, or even more, considering that a student had scored 99 after initially getting zero marks. The board should clarify this,” said Shanthi Ravi, whose son was one of the students who passed after re-verification.

The high court, on a petition filed by child rights activist Achyutha Rao, directed the BIE to re-verify and upload answer scripts of all 9.43 lakh students who appeared for Intermediate Public Examination 2019.

“We can’t overlook the fact that 1,137 students, who had earlier failed, have now passed the examination. The number is not insignificant. A large number of these students would not have even applied for RV had the court not directed the BIE to do it for all students, and free for those who had failed,” he said, adding that the BIE should be held for contempt of court for not releasing the results by 5 pm, and all answer scripts have not yet been uploaded.

Demand for re-valuation gathers steam again

Hyderabad: With the re-verification (RV) having been limited to re-totalling and checking whether all answers have been marked or not, post announcement of RV results, students have yet again raised the demand for revaluation. Sources privy to information, say that there is high possibility of nearly 500 students going to the Court demanding revaluation of their answer papers. The Board had earlier clarified that there was no provision for revaluation since the process was labour, capital and time intensive. “Re-verification alone has revealed that the mark calculation of 1,137 answer scripts were erroneous. If the TSBIE had taken up revaluation, another 30,000 students would have easily passed,” said a government junior lecturer

‘NO DISCREPANCY, MATH MARKS JUST CALCULATED DIFFERENTLY’

Several students from the MEC (Maths, Economics, Commerce) group have alleged that there were discrepancies in the marks given for Maths — the scores on the answer scripts did not match the same on the marks memo. The TSBIE clarified that there was a difference in the two because the marks were scaled down to 50 in the marks memo, though the students had written the Math exam for 75 marks. BIE said that the score listed in the memo would be 2-3 marks less than what students had scored